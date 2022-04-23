Bharathi Cement, CONCOR to collaborate with Indian Railways

CHENNAI: Vicat Group, a French cement MNC along with CONCOR in its journey of logistics excellence is now coming up with an innovative model for bulk cement transportation by rail in customised tank containers and box containers with liners.

For this setup, Bharathi Cement (a flagship company of Vicat for India operations) would be investing total Rs 130 cr for owning containers and setting up fully automated terminal at Coimbatore, said Anoop Kumar Saxena, CEO Vicat Group In India.

He said this model would help Bharathi Cement to reduce its logistics cost, carbon emission. Vicat has been operating in India for past 12 years having total 8.6 MTPA capacity in India. Bharathi Cement plans to serves its key markets of Chennai, South West TN and Kerala from its Kadapa plant in AP through this new mode of transportation. It would be moving bulk cement via standard 20ft tank containers from its Kadapa Plant to Coimbatore on rakes supplied by CONCOR.