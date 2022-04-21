Video-editing platform VideoVerse raises $46.8 mn

BENGALURU: Previously known as Toch.ai, VideoVerse is building the next-generation video editing ecosystem addressing a broad range of use cases in the post-production process.

The funding round was led by A91 Partners, Alpha Wave Global and Binny Bansal, former co-founder of Flipkart.

“As we chart out the next phase of our growth journey, these funds will help us in our mission to innovate on behalf of consumer needs and industry demands,” said Vinayak Shrivastav, CEO and co-founder, VideoVerse.

In October last year, the start-up raised Series A funding from Moneta Ventures, Baring Private Equity India, Binny Bansal and Ventureast, among others.