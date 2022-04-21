Switch Mobility to invest £300 mn in UK, India

CHENNAI: On Thursday, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, praised Switch Mobility and its investment in the UK and India during his trade visit to India.

As part of his visit to Delhi and Gujarat, the Prime Minister took the opportunity to highlight Switch as an example of a business strengthening bilateral trade between the countries.

UK and Indian businesses confirmed more than £1bn in new investments, with Switch confirming its plans to invest £300m across the UK and India to develop its range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

With the Company expecting to create over 4,000 skilled jobs in the UK and India as part of the investment, the Prime Minister’s visit also coincided with the launch of the Company’s new 12m electric bus for India and the announcement of a new Technical Centre in the UK.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility said: “We are delighted the Prime Minister has commended the investment Switch is making to become a leader in electric transportation as an example of the benefits of UK-India collaboration. Since forming Switch Mobility over a year ago, we have seen the pace of change to electric vehicles for public and commercial transportation increase significantly.”

As part of the company’s investment into the UK, Switch’s new Technical Centre will be the focal point of its Global R&D team. Creating over 130 skilled jobs and led by CTO Roger Blakey, it will focus on development of Switch’s next generation vehicles. The venue is expected to open in June 2022 and will work closely with Switch’s existing R&D offices in Chennai, Leeds and Valladolid employing a further 200 engineers.

In 2014, Switch introduced the first British built, pure electric buses to London’s roads and since then has put 300 EVs on the road, clocking up over 300 million electric miles in developed and developing markets.

The company has dedicated teams at our sites in Leeds, UK and Chennai and it caters to over 46 countries around the globe.