Buses from Kilambakkam won't ply from service road during school timings: Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Sekarbabu inspected the Kilambakkam bus terminus on Thursday.

The Kilambakkam bus terminus was inaugurated to the public by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday. However, right from its inauguration the commuters and the public were facing several issues and requesting the officials to solve them.

The compound wall which was between the MTC terminus and the outstation terminus was demolished on Tuesday after many complaints.

On Wednesday morning, the public blocked the buses on the service road since the government buses which come out of the terminus are occupying the service road so the school students were forced to walk 700 meters from the Urapakkam signal.

On Thursday morning, the Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sekarbabu visited the Kilambakkam bus terminus. He interacted with commuters in the terminus and asked about the difficulties they were facing in Kilambakkam.

Most of them told the Minister that display boards are not properly located in the terminus and the staff also are not guiding them properly on where they can board the bus.

Later, the Minister went to the help desk and ordered the staff to give a detailed explanation to all the queries of the commuters and help them with patience.

The commuters also requested the Minister to deploy more staff in the terminus and keep the washrooms clean throughout the day.

Later, when interacting with the media the Minister said that the bus terminus was inaugurated only after completing all the works.

He pointed out that only 30 percent of the work was completed during the AIADMK period, and it was the DMK government which completed 70 percent work.

The Minister also assured that buses will not be operated on the service road in the morning and evening time so that the school students will not be affected.

He mentioned that three battery vehicles have been brought for the passengers to travel between the MTC and SETC terminals.

The Kilambakkam police station will be formed soon in the upcoming days after the Pongal festival.

Inputs from Bureau