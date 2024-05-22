Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for dehydration in Ahmedabad: Reports

CHENNAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports. He had reportedly complained of dehyrdation.

Reportedly, the actor was in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to watch Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday, after which he reportedly suffered heatstroke symptoms like dehydration.

He was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad in the afternoon today. He was given primary treatment, media reports stated.

“The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital.” sources told IANS.

Actor Juhi Chawla visited the actor at the hospital.

With no official word on the same, fans of the actor are worried and have taken to social media to express their concern.

KKR had on Tuesday entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over the SRH in Qualifier 1. The KKR franchise is owned by Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla, and her spouse Jay Mehta.

After KKR's victory, Shah Rukh Khan marked the occasion by taking a victory lap in the stadium along with his daughter Suhana and youngest son AbRam.

During the lap, he delighted thousands of fans with his iconic arms outstretched pose. He also shared warm moments with the KKR players. Known for his supportive nature, the actor also spoke to the SRH players to lift their morale after the match.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is said to be busy with the upcoming film 'King' which also stars his daughter Suhana.