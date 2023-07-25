BMW catches fire on road near Chromepet, no casualties

CHENNAI: A car was gutted in a fire near Chromepet on the National Highway on Tuesday. Luckily no human casualties were reported.

Balaji of Triplicane owned the gutted BMW luxury car. On Tuesday morning his driver Parthasarathy was on his way to Tambaram and at that time when entering the Chromepet bus stop he noticed smoke from the front bonnet of the vehicle and immediately stopped the car and got down.

Within a few minutes, the car began to go into flames and the Tambaram fire and rescue team who rushed to the spot doused the fire after half an hour.

The Tambaram traffic police have registered a case and further inquiry is on. Following the incident, traffic was affected on the National Highway for a while.