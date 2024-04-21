Bird flu: Surveillance intensified in Namakkal poultry farms

COIMBATORE: Outbreak of bird flu in Kerala has prompted poultry farms in Namakkal to intensify surveillance and take preventive measures.

As bird flu cases have been identified in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, the officials have asked poultry units in Namakkal to look for any unusual symptoms among birds and inform the department. More than 1,100 poultry farms in the Namakkal zone produce over five crore eggs daily.

A considerable volume of eggs is sent to neighbouring states, given under the government's noon-meal scheme, and also exported abroad. Following the outbreak, the poultry farmers claimed to be adhering to life-saving biosecurity measures.

“Poultry farms are disinfected regularly and proper hygiene methods were adopted to prevent any outbreak. All fodder-laden vehicles entering the farm are sprayed with disinfectants,” said A Singaraj, president of All India Poultry Producers Exporters Association.

“Blood samples are collected and sent for examination on a rotational basis. So far, there is no incidence of bird flu in this region as farms have adopted international standards in hygiene. Entry of people in poultry farms should be kept bare minimum and entry of birds should be completely prohibited,” said an official of the animal husbandry department.

Further, the poultry farmers were asked not to visit bird sanctuaries or other farms as a precaution. Farmers were asked to avoid breeding chickens, turkeys, and ducks on the same farm.

Also, vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from Kerala were allowed only after disinfection.

“Vehicles entering through Walayar, Meenakshipuram, Anaikatti, Velanthavalam, and other check posts into Coimbatore were thoroughly disinfected. Entry of chickens, ducks, and eggs from Kerala were banned and vehicles were sent back. So far, 432 samples were tested to confirm that there is no outbreak in Coimbatore,” said an official.

In the wake of the bird flu scare, the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) on Sunday lowered the procurement price of eggs from Rs 4.40 paisa per egg to Rs 4.30 paisa.