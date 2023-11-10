Billionaire banker Uday Kotak's son Jay ties the knot with ex-Miss India Aditi Arya

CHENNAI: Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak tied the knot with Aditi Arya, the winner of the 2015 Miss India contest on November 7.

The wedding took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The couple took to their official social media platforms to share an adorable moment from the wedding ceremonies.

"Found my person," wrote Aditi Arya, to which Jay replied, "So beautiful. So elegant. Just looking like a WOW," quoting the famous meme.

Jay Kotak also took to his official X handle and shared the wedding picture and simply wrote, "07.11.2023. Aditi & Jay." (sic)

Jay Kotak was seen wearing a sherwani, while Aditi wore a red-coloured lehenga.

Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group wished the couple and wrote, "A lovely couple. Thanks for making us a part of the wonderful ceremonies. Be happy!."