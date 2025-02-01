Ban Seeman's NTK for instigating violence: AIADMK to EC

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordination committee member V Pugazhendhi on Friday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, requesting to ban Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and cancel its registration permanently for engaging in hate politics aimed at creating communal tension and riots.

The AIADMK leader alleged that Seeman was disturbing the communal harmony prevailing in the State. He also charged that Seeman has been sowing the seeds of terror and fear among youths in the State.

In his petition, Pugazhendhi asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take note of the objectionable actions of NTK chief coordinator Seeman and his divisive political methods, including speaking ill of prominent political leaders.