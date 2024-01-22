Ayodhya Ram temple consecration live: Chiranjeevi leaves for Ayodhya, says he feel Lord Hanuman has personally invited

CHENNAI: The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony to begin at 12.20 pm.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

While the 'Prayaschit' and 'Karmakuti' puja was performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17. On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple.

Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

After the completion of the 'Pran Pratistha' in the sanctum sanctorum, the dignitaries will have the darshan of Ram Lalla.

In view of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha programme, heavy police force has been deployed in Ayodhya.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday on January 22, while the central government has declared a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm. At the same time, many other states and establishments have also announced holidays.