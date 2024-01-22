Begin typing your search...

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration live: Chiranjeevi leaves for Ayodhya, says he feel Lord Hanuman has personally invited

Check the list updates of Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Jan 2024 1:32 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-22 02:32:10  )
CHENNAI: The consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the rituals. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony to begin at 12.20 pm.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

While the 'Prayaschit' and 'Karmakuti' puja was performed on January 16, the idol entered the premises on January 17. On January 18, Ram Lalla's idol was installed in the sanctum sectorum of the grand new temple.

Aushadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas were organized on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sugardhivas, Fruitdhivas, Pushpadhivas on January 20 and Madhyadhivas and Shayadhivas on January 21.

After the completion of the 'Pran Pratistha' in the sanctum sanctorum, the dignitaries will have the darshan of Ram Lalla.

In view of Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha programme, heavy police force has been deployed in Ayodhya.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a holiday on January 22, while the central government has declared a half-day holiday till 2.30 pm. At the same time, many other states and establishments have also announced holidays.

  • 22 Jan 2024 2:27 AM GMT

    "We feel it's a rare opportunity. I feel Lord Hanuman who is my deity, has personally invited me. We are so fortunate to witness this 'Pran Pratishta'," Actor Chiranjeevi leaves from Hyderabad for Ayodhya.

  • 22 Jan 2024 2:19 AM GMT

    "It's a long wait, we are all very honoured to be there," says Ram Charan as he leaves from Hyderabad for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.


  • 22 Jan 2024 2:16 AM GMT

    Security tightened outside Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple.

  • 22 Jan 2024 2:14 AM GMT

    SpiceJet to start more direct flights to Ayodhya

    SpiceJet said it will start direct flights to Ayodhya from the national capital, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Darbhanga starting February 1. In a statement, the carrier said the strategic expansion will also contribute to the growth of regional air connectivity.

  • 22 Jan 2024 2:10 AM GMT

    Here is the glimpse of specialities of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

  • 22 Jan 2024 1:59 AM GMT

     Actor Amitabh Bachchan leaves for Ayodhya to attend the ceremony.

  • 22 Jan 2024 1:46 AM GMT

    Visuals from Ram Janmabhoomi premises ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple.

  • 22 Jan 2024 1:45 AM GMT

    Artists perform folk dance, ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple.

  • 22 Jan 2024 1:39 AM GMT

