Assembly polls live: 55.31% turnout in Chhattisgarh, 60.52% turnout recorded in MP till 3 pm

CHENNAI: The voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats--in the second phase is being held today.
While in Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent is the BJP, in Chhattisgarh, it is the Congress that is seeking to retain power.
In MP, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths of Mandla and Dindori districts, voting will be held till 3 p.m.
In Chhattisgarh, the BJP, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to replace the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel.
The first phase of polling in the state for 20 seats was held on November 7. Both parties claimed to have done well in the first phase. The Congress had a good strike rate in these 70 seats in the 2018 elections, having won 51 of them.
Polling parties have reached their designated polling stations and 958 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
Over 18,000 polling stations have been set up in the state for voting in this phase. Out of these, 727 are 'Sangwari' booths where women polling personnel have been deployed.
- 17 Nov 2023 10:39 AM GMT
55.31% turnout in Chhattisgarh, 60.52% turnout recorded in MP till 3 pm.
- 17 Nov 2023 9:55 AM GMT
A BJP candidate and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter sustained injuries after unidentified persons opened fire in Madhya Pradesh's Mehgaon Assembly constituency.
- 17 Nov 2023 9:07 AM GMT
Voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections continues
"Voting is underway peacefully in all four assembly constituencies under Sidhi district. Law and order are maintained. Any complaints received are being addressed immediately. There are 247 sensitive booths in the district. CAPF deployed at booths labelled very sensitive."
#WATCH | Voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections continues— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
"Voting is underway peacefully in all four assembly constituencies under Sidhi district. Law and order are maintained. Any complaints received are being addressed immediately. There are 247 sensitive booths in the… pic.twitter.com/yXy8bcbb88
- 17 Nov 2023 8:46 AM GMT
Stones were pelted outside a polling station in Manhad village of Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind during the ongoing voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections today
"Voting is going on well here. We are trying to find out what exactly happened earlier," says ADM Bhind, RK Khatri.
Stones were pelted outside a polling station in Manhad village of Mehgaon assembly constituency of Bhind during the ongoing voting in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections today
"Voting is going on well here. We are trying to find out what exactly happened earlier," says ADM Bhind, RK Khatri.
"Voting is going on well here. We are trying to find out what exactly happened earlier," says ADM Bhind,… pic.twitter.com/Q5vMyyKHpD
- 17 Nov 2023 8:45 AM GMT
Chhattisgarh Elections | Durg: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "Good news is coming from everywhere. People are reaching the polling booth and exercising their voting rights. I appeal to those who are at home to cast their vote... Everywhere there is a one-sided environment, the trust is on Congress..."
- 17 Nov 2023 8:44 AM GMT
38.22% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 45.40% in Madhya Pradesh.
- 17 Nov 2023 8:11 AM GMT
After casting his vote, Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel says "Our target is to cross 75 (seats). High command will decide that (CM face)
- 17 Nov 2023 8:07 AM GMT
Durg: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote at polling booth number 57 in Kuriddih village.
- 17 Nov 2023 7:59 AM GMT
Heavy security deployed outside polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena where one person was injured in an incident of stone pelting. The situation is now under control.
Heavy security deployed outside polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena where one person was injured in an incident of stone pelting. The situation is now under control.
- 17 Nov 2023 7:39 AM GMT
On some incidents of violence in Madhya Pradesh during voting today, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says, "Yes there are a few complaints. I hope that the government will work in a fair manner..."