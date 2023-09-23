Asian Games 2023, Women's 75kg boxing: Lovlina set to play against Seyong

CHENNAI: Olympic medallist boxer and one of India's flag-bearers, Lovlina Borgohain, will play in the quarterfinals of the Women's 75 kg boxing duel in the 19th Asian Games and is set to face Korea's Seyong Suyeon.

If Lovlina qualifies for the final, she'll also book a Paris 2024 quota.

Lovlina Borgohain has been named India's flag-bearer alongside Hockey India captain Harmanpreet Singh for the Asian Games opening ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday in Hangzhou, China.

Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen will play against Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Tam in the Women's 50 kg boxing duel at the Asian Games.