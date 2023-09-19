Asian Games 2023, India vs China football live: CHN 2-1 IND

CHENNAI: India will kickstart their Asian Games campaign as they will take on China in the opening match of the Asian Games 2023 at the Huanglong Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

The multi-discipline event coincides with major club events like the AFC Champions League and the beginning of the new ISL season.

The India Men’s team is placed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A. Former Asian Games champions India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time after nine years.