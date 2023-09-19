Asian Games 2023, India vs China football live: CHN 2-1 IND
Former Asian Games champions India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time after nine years.
CHENNAI: India will kickstart their Asian Games campaign as they will take on China in the opening match of the Asian Games 2023 at the Huanglong Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.
The multi-discipline event coincides with major club events like the AFC Champions League and the beginning of the new ISL season.
The India Men’s team is placed alongside hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar in Group A. Former Asian Games champions India are participating in the football event of the continental games for the first time after nine years.
Live Updates
- 19 Sep 2023 12:44 PM GMT
China takes the lead!
Goal!! Dai Weijun lets fly from the edge of the box and finds the bottom left corner, past a diving Gurmeet Singh. China is back in the lead.
CHN 2 - 1 IND
- 19 Sep 2023 12:42 PM GMT
Gao Tianyi of China gets a yellow for the foul on Sunil Chhetri.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:39 PM GMT
Second half action underway and the Chinese are on the ball right away. They look promising at the start of the second half.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:33 PM GMT
It's half-time now.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:22 PM GMT
After a shaky first half, India came back stronger towards the end to bring scores level against China
At half-time;
India: 1
China: 1
- 19 Sep 2023 12:17 PM GMT
Rahul KP, who also plays for Kerala Blasters in ISL, scores for India against China.
Stunning solo run along the right touchline and he rifles a shot in at the far post past the Chinese keeper. The shot ricochets in off the post. India is right back in the contest.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:13 PM GMT
Sandesh Jhingan links up well with Sunil Chhetri to get the ball up and forward for India but China blocks the pass-through to Rahim Ali.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:11 PM GMT
Safe hands from Gurmeet Singh, keeping India's contest alive so far in today's game.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:10 PM GMT
Rahul KP threads the ball through, but nobody from the blue makes a run for most of it.
- 19 Sep 2023 12:07 PM GMT
35 minutes into the game, the Indian team needs to make the most of the chances they get. Chinese on the other hand haven't been able to penetrate India's penalty box ever since their penalty miss.