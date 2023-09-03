Anakaputhur: Woman dies intervening in brawl between husband & neighbour

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman who intervened in a brawl between her husband and a neighbour over washing the common toilet in their row house near Anakaputhur died after she fell on the ground on Saturday night.

The men told the police that she swooned to the ground by herself and got injured on her head. However, police are investigating both men if any of them had pushed the woman which led to her death.

The deceased was identified as G Saritha (40).

She lived with her husband, Gopal (45) in a rented portion at a row house in Anakaputhur near Pallavaram. Gopal works as a tailor while Saritha works in a footwear manufacturing unit in Nagalkeni.

Police investigations revealed that Saritha's family and their neighbour, Selvakumar used to have frequent quarrels over the cleaning of the common toilet used by the families in the compound.

On Saturday night, both the men were drunk and the topic came up again and they were exchanging words, which soon escalated into a brawl.

Saritha rushed out of the home on hearing the screams from the men, and she got in between them and tried to separate them when the incident happened.

Seeing the woman falling unconscious, neighbours rushed her to a hospital nearby where she was declared as brought dead.

Sankar Nagar Police have registered a case and moved the woman's body to Chromepet Government Hospital, where she was declared as brought dead.

The two men have been detained and further investigations are underway.