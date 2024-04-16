Akka 1825'; Tamilisai releases manifesto

CHENNAI: Chennai South BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday released her manifesto 'Akka 1825' for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai has released her election manifesto with the promise that she will work for the people for 1,825 days, calculating that 365 days for 5 years on the basis of people's service every day.

She also promised to analyse the major problems of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency such as traffic congestion and find a solution to it.

According to her manifesto, if Tamilisai is elected as an MP, she will take action to bring Godavari river water to the Chennai South people.

"A total of 25 water bodies will be dredged, including places like Perumbakkam and Chittalapakkam. Steps will be taken to speed up completion of Chennai Metro Rail Limited - Phase 2 project. Will also initiate Phase 3 of CMRL project in new routes. Vadapazhani, Thiruvanmiyur and T Nagar bus depots will be renovated. Modi Unavagams will be set up at all MRTS railway stations. Saidapet and Mambalam railway stations will be renovated with modern facilities. A mobile hospital project will be launched, " a manifesto released by Tamilisai read.

"Prime Minister's insurance scheme which provides free treatment for up to Rs 5 lakh, will be made available to all eligible people. Steps will be taken to prevent flooding in Chennai South LS constituency and individual schemes will be launched for fishermen and youth. A special project will be launched for garbage disposal and storm water drainage works in Chennai South, " Tamilisai said while addressing reporters in Mylapore.

Further, Tamilisai said her entire salary received as an MP will be donated towards education of students from economically weaker sections.