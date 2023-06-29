AIADMK welcomes Guv's move to dismiss Senthilbalaji from Cabinet

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar welcomed Governor R N Ravi's decision to dismiss minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested under the anti-money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

"It is our party's stand to remove the minister from the cabinet. The ruling party has retained him in the cabinet as they are using the post of minister as a shield to protect him from the ED's enquiry and subsequent legal action in the money laundering case, " said Jayakumar.

He charged that the leadership of the DMK is scared that Senthilbalaji would spill the beans and put them in deep trouble, if the ED took him in its custody and interrogated him.

This is the reason why the DMK government is going an extra mile in a bid to safeguard Senthilbalaji.

"The Governor has made the right decision. It will ensure a free and fair probe in the anti-money laundering case, " he added and recalled that he along with other senior leaders of the party called on Governor on June 16 regarding the issue and submitted a petition, which was signed by the party general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, to remove Senthilbalaji from the cabinet.

The prime opposition party had also launched a state-wide protest on June 21 to mount pressure on the ruling party to drop Senthilbalaji from the cabinet.

S Semmalai, another AIADMK senior leader, defended the Governor's move.

"The Governor has the authority to dismiss a minister from the cabinet as Article 164 says that the Ministers shall hold office during the pleasure of the Governor, " he said.