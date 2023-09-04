AIADMK sacks two arrested for ‘Arcot’ Suresh’s murder

CHENNAI: City Police on Sunday arrested two more accused - AIADMK functionaries in connection with the murder of 'Arcot' V Suresh, a notorious rowdy who was hacked to death by a gang in Srinivasapuram near Santhome on August 18.

The functionaries, C John Kennedy (53) and B Sudhakar Prasad (34) of Thousand Lights area, were dismissed from AIADMK, said an official release from the office of party's General Secretary Edappadi K Palanisamy.

Nine persons were already arrested in connection with the murder.

On August 18, around 6 pm, Suresh was walking along the Loop Road with his friend, Madhavan when a gang rounded them up and attacked them with weapons. Suresh died on the way to the hospital while Madhavan is undergoing treatment.

Foreshore Estate Police, who registered a case of murder and a day later, arrested three persons K Chandru alias Saidapet Chandru (29) of Thiruvallur, S Manivannan alias Yamaha Mani (26) of MGR Nagar, and R Jayapal (63) of Arakkonam. Six others- S Senthil Kumar (47), A Muthukumar (29), K Naveen (22), T Chockalingam (24) - all four from Tirunelveli district, M Isakki Muthu (24) of Tuticorin district and B Edwin Jagan (46) of Kanyakumari district were arrested subsequently.

Suresh had at least six murder and 25 attempt to murder cases pending against him. He is an A+ Category rowdy and was detained under the Goondas Act more than once. Suresh is the main accused in the murder case of one Chinna at the entrance of Poonamallee Court in 2015. He also allegedly murdered one Kathiravan at KK Nagar and another person identified as Radhakrishnan at Narasimha Nagar in Pulianthope.