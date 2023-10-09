AIADMK need not to teach us about "courage": Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday entered into a heated argument over the Cauvery Water dispute on Monday at the state assembly.

While Palaniswami questioned the DMK government and aksed why it's not "courageous" enough to take concrete measures over the inter-State water dispute, the CM rebuked that the AIADMK need not to teach them about "courage".

Palaniswami, while speaking on the special resolution proposed by the CM insisting the Union government to intervene in the Cauvery Water issue, said that the MPs stalled the Parliament for 22 days over the Cauvery issue and also filed a contempt of court against the Centre, however, the DMK government is not courageous enough to take such a strong measure.

Reacting sharply, the CM said that AIADMK need not to teach them about "courage".

"I can prove how many times the MP (from the DMK) flagged the issue and stalled the proceedings in the Parliament," said the CM.

When Palaniswami expressed displeasure that he was not allowed to air views of the people as an elected member, the CM said that every legislator has the right to express their views and reflect the minds of the people. But it was "my duty" to call it off when factually incorrect information was shared on the floor of the Assembly.