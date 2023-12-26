AIADMK Executive Committee, General Council meeting in Chennai today

CHENNAI: The Executive and General Council meeting of the AIADMK is being held at a marriage hall in Chennai's Vanagaram on Tuesday. The event assumes significance as it is the first meeting after Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) took over as the party's General Secretary early this year.

Party's Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain would chair the meeting, and over 2,000 EC and GC members will be attending the meeting.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, sources close to the party revealed that more than 17 resolutions are to be passed in this meeting and the meeting is set to devise a strategy for the 2024 parliamentary elections.