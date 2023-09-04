Adults don’t take vaccine sans doctor’s reco: Study

CHENNAI: While close to 71 percent of adults aged 50 years and above are aware of adult vaccination in India, only 16 percent have taken any adult vaccines, found a survey by The Association of Physicians of India and Ipsos.

In Chennai, close to 68 percent of them are aware of adult vaccination, but only 12 percent of adults have taken it.

Doctors point out that a lack of formal guidelines results in a lack of interest and adoption of vaccination by patients.

In the survey conducted in 16 cities, including Chennai, among adults aged 50 years and older, their caregivers and doctors stated that doctors hesitate to discuss adult vaccination with their patients because they have limitations of time, and they also feel patients are less receptive to vaccination recommendations due to cost as well as prioritisation of treatment over prevention.

While the State Health Department started the pneumococcal vaccine for the elderly, there is a need for awareness campaigns on other adult vaccinations too.

In Chennai, about 42 percent of adults aged 50 and above said that they would go for vaccination if doctors advised them to get vaccinated.

As per the survey, patients say that since they do not receive a firm recommendation from their doctors, they have not proactively taken adult vaccination.

As many as 69 percent of adults aged 50 and above and 70 percent of their caregivers do not ask doctors about adult vaccination because they believe that if they need it, their doctors would recommend it.

Doctors in the city say that they have recommended adult vaccines to only 82 percent of aging adults.

When asked about how to improve adult vaccination uptake, about 55 percent and 48 percent of caregivers said that measures such as those implemented for COVID-19 vaccination awareness can increase the adoption of adult vaccination.

Dr Agam Vora, Secretary of the Association of Physicians of India said, "Measures need to be taken to increase the confidence of doctors in recommending vaccination for adults aged 50 years or older. This is possible if formal guidelines on adult immunisation are set and widely shared. Programmes that address concerns, debunk myths, and remind patients and their caregivers frequently to ask doctors about adult vaccines can also drive adoption."