Actor Rajini left for Coimbatore to attend family event from Chennai

Earlier on August 29, the actor visited bus depot no-4 of BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, where he worked as a conductor before his foray into the film industry.

17 Sep 2023 7:46 AM GMT
 Actor Rajinikanth leaves from Chennai Aiport to Coimbatore. (ANI)

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth has left for Coimbatore from Chennai Airport to attend a family event on Sunday.

The actor, while leaving from Chennai Airport, said, "I was about to meet former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu but due to a family function it didn't happen".

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the early morning of September 9 in connection with an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam and was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier on August 29, the actor visited bus depot no-4 of BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation) in Bengaluru, where he worked as a conductor before his foray into the film industry.

