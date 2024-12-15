Activist Rangarajan Narasimhan arrested by Chennai Police over objectionable content on Sriperumbudur Jeeyar

CHENNAI: Rangarajan Narasimhan, an activist who often files Public Interest Litigations (PIL) in the High Court regarding the management of temples in the state, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai Police on Sunday for allegedly posting derogatory and objectionable content about Sriperumbudur Jeeyar on his YouTube channel.

Police sources said that Rangarajan was arrested based on a complaint from Sriperumbudur Jeeyar. On Sunday, a police team landed at his residence in Srirangam and arrested him. Further investigations are on.

The man has had run-ins with law enforcement previously for his social media content. A couple of years ago, he issued an unconditional apology for posting on his social media against industrialist Venu Srinivasan despite court orders.

The court also passed an order restraining him from using social media for two weeks and imposed a Rs 2,000 fine for using distasteful words in a public forum.