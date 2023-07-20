Absolutely appalled: Stalin on video of 2 women paraded naked on camera in Manipur

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reacted to the viral video of two Kuki women in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob of men and said that he is "absolutely heartbroken & appalled" to see violence unleashed on women in the State.

He took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Absolutely heartbroken and appalled by the agonising violence unleashed on women in #Manipur. Where is our collective conscience? The hate and venom are uprooting the very soul of humanity. We must stand united against such atrocities and work towards fostering a society of empathy and respect. The Union Government should take all necessary steps to restore peace in Manipur. #ManipurViolence." (sic)

The visuals from the video also show the women being sexually assaulted during this time. The dastardly incident took place on May 4 and happened in B Phainom village, in the Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, several opposition MPs have given notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha demanding discussions on the situation in Manipur.The Centre on Thursday asked Twitter and other social media to take down the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked as the matter is under investigation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet claimed that the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue has pushed the state into anarchy. Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani also responded to the alleged video after speaking to the State Chief minister. She posted on Twitter saying, “The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.”