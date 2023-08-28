Abhishek Banerjee would be arrested before LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched against her party General Secretary and nephew Abhishek Banerjee and he would be arrested by the Central agencies before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

CM Banerjee said this while addressing a rally on the occasion of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) foundation day.

She claimed that someone messaged her that Abhishek Banerjee would be arrested before the Lok Sabha election.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also announced that the recently successful Chandrayaan 3 mission had 28 scientists from Bengal and the government plans to facilitate all of them very soon.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) is celebrating its 26th foundation day.

CM Banerjee on Monday said that she is filled with pride and nostalgia.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "I am filled with pride and nostalgia as we celebrate #TMCPFoundationDay across Bengal! As a former student leader, I understand the power of students and youth in shaping our nation. To all the young and passionate minds in Chhatra Parishad: your commitment to our shared vision warms my heart."

"Together, we will continue to champion the values of democracy and progress for a brighter INDIA!" she added.

TMCP, the student wing of All India Trinamool Congress, was founded on August 28, 1998, months after Mamata Banerjee formed Trinamool Congress, following her difference with the Congress, on January 1, 1998. Banerjee broke away from the Congress with the objective of ousting the then-Left Front regime from power.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee also wished TMCP workers on the occasion.

"Best wishes to my young colleagues, whose unwavering commitment serves as the fulcrum of our party's strength and progress on the occasion of #TMCPFoundationDay! In the coming days, our student leaders will be the architects of change, leading INDIA into a new era of harmony," Abhishek posted on X. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend the third meeting of the newly formed INDIA alliance in Mumbai at the end of this month.

The TMC won 22 of the 42 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from West Bengal.