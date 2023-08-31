“A Southern voice speaks for #INDIA”: Stalin launches podcast

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday launched his own podcast saying he will release an audio series on the "breakdown of the country" under the BJP. According to an official release from the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Tamil Nadu chief minister will speak to "save India and expose the Bharatiya Janata Party disorder" on his podcast.

The DMK release stated further that CM Stalin would speak in English and other regional languages in a bid to reach out to a wider audience. Significantly, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, led by CM Stalin, have been railing against the BJP-led Centre over an alleged attempt to impose Hindi in southern states. "Awakening India's Tomorrow, A Southern Voice Speaks for #INDIA!," CM Stalin posted on X, announcing his podcast.



He said he would speak about the "breakdown of the country by the BJP government", which, he claimed, would be dislodged from power in next year's Lok Sabha elections. "We are in a situation to speak for India. I am to speak about the breakdown of the county by the BJP government which is about to end in the 2024 elections. I am to speak in an audio series named 'Speaking for India' about future India," CM Stalin said in a one-minute video clip that he shared on X ahead of his podcast launch.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister, earlier, confirmed his presence at the third meeting of the fledgling Opposition bloc — INDIA — in Mumbai. The two-day meeting of 26 INDIA partners will kick off later on Thursday in the country's commercial capital.