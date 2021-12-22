Myanmar reports 259 new Covid cases

Myanmar has reported 259 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 528,639, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.
Yangon:
Four new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 19,230, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the release issued on Tuesday.
A total of 506,096 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.92 million samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of Tuesday.
Myanmar detected its first two Covid-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.
