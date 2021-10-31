Pakistan bank comes under cyberattack

New Delhi :

"In the late hours of the October 29 and early morning of October 30, a cyberattack on the NBP's servers was detected which impacted some of its services," Dawn news quoted a statement from the bank as saying.





Immediate steps were taken to isolate the affected systems, it added.





"At this point, no customer or financial data has been compromised. Remediation efforts are under way using industry-leading subject matter experts, including international resources wherever required," the bank statement said.





"While currently the NBP's services to its customers are disrupted, we are working to address the breach and confident that essential customer services will be restored by Monday morning.





"We are grateful for the understanding of our customers in this unusual situation...," it added.





Confirming the development, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said the incident was being investigated.





"NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss," the SBP said in a tweet, adding that no other bank had reported such an incident.





"The SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of the banking system," the central bank added.