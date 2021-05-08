US cautions citizens against travelling to Nepal

Kathmandu :

In a notice on its website, the State Department has cautioned its citizens wishing to visit Nepal about limited medical facilities and government services in the country in the wake of the spike of coronavirus cases.





"Be aware that infrastructure, government services and medical assistance may not be up to US standards," the notice, issued on Friday, said.





Nepal is facing an acute shortage of coronavirus vaccines and other essential medical supplies and hospitals running out of beds and oxygen due to the increasing number of patients.





Hospitals are running out of beds and oxygen cylinders are running out due to the increasing number of patients, says Dr Ashok Karki, a freelance medical staff involved in treating corona patients in Kathmandu.





The US administration has allowed voluntary departure of family members of its government staff and non-emergency government employees working in Nepal.





The notice comes as COVID-19 cases have surged in Nepal lately as the country is hit by a second wave of the pandemic.





Nepal is currently witnessing more than 9,000 new COVID-19 cases daily, creating a health crisis in the country with limited medical facilities.





The Nepal government has suspended all commercial international flight services from the country from Thursday.





All flights from Kathmandu have been suspended with the exception of two flights per week to India as the country is currently put in lock down, says a notice issued by the US Embassy.





"However, there is the possibility of chartered flight options during lockdowns, though there are no such plans immediately," it said.





Nepal on Friday reported 9,023 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the national COVID-19 tally to 377,603. On Friday, 50 corona related deaths were reported, taking the corona death tally to 3,579, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.





Nepal''s more than 40 districts, including three districts of Kathmandu Valley, are under prohibitory orders for the past two weeks as the second wave of infection has hit the country.





The State Department has also urged its citizens to take increased caution as Nepal is currently passing through political turmoil, saying "peaceful political demonstrations sometimes may turn violent."





Nepal''s embattled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government on Wednesday lost majority support in the House of Representatives after the CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" officially withdrew support to it.





Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10 at the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amidst a tussle for power within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP).