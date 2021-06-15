DeTect: Video shared falsely to depict ‘United Malappuram’

Chennai :

A video of several youth taking a pledge in Malayalam has gone viral with the claim “United Malappuram” consisting of six districts in Kerala has elected its own PM and formed a separate army. In 2013, the IUML had pressed for bifurcation of Malappuram district, citing administrative and development reasons. This demand was rejected formally. This video is from 2008 and shows the IUML youth wing Green Guard which is dedicated towards social service.





First published on www.altnews.in