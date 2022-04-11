Demand Katchatheevu back in return of aid: Fishermen

Chennai :

In order to extend a helping hand to Sri Lanka, India had agreed to provide $1 billion credit to the island nation for extending support to procure food, medicines and essentials. At this juncture, the fishermen in Tamil Nadu, who are facing troubles in the Palk Strait due to the high-handedness of the Sri Lankan Navy, want India to initiate steps to retrieve the 285-acre Katchatheevu which was once under the control of Ramnad Zamindaris or ensure implementation of Article 5 and 6 of the Katchatheevu agreement, 1974.





“We are not objecting to extending of assistance to Sri Lanka. However, India shall ask its neighbour to stop its naval brutality, which has been unleashed on Tamil fishermen in the Palk Strait. India shall provide credit assistance to Sri Lanka on condition it should return the Katchatheevu or follow the pact,” Armstrong Fernando, vice president, All India Fishermen Congress told DT Next.





He further pointed out that even as the agreement delineated Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka, Articles 5 and 6 of the Katchatheevu/ Indo-Sri Lankan maritime agreement made it clear that the traditional rights of Indian fishermen, including the right to fish near Katchatheevu were accepted and conceded.





On June 26, 1974, India and Sri Lanka had entered into an agreement regarding the right on Katchatheevu. Uthirapathy, a fisherman representative from Nagapattinam had also made the same demand to the Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu.





“As Sri Lanka has been facing the worst economic crunch, India is helping our neighbour on moral grounds. However, it can utilise this situation to retrieve our traditional rights on Katchatheevu. We can provide credit assistance and in return Sri Lanka shall give back Katchatheevu as it would save our fishermen’s livelihoods,” he told this paper.





When Fernando approached the Madras High Court seeking direction from the Centre to strictly implement Articles 5 and 6 of Katchatheevu Agreement on March 11, the first bench headed by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari held that it could not intervene in foreign affairs matters.





Speaking about the issue, senior advocate KM Vijayan said that the fishermen have raised a sensible demand and it is up to the Union government to decide on it. “Katchatheevu was once occupied by India. The Constitution allows us to give and take the occupied parts. Since the Sri Lankan government is expecting assistance from India, the Centre can demand the SL to return the island to us.





Though it is a sensible demand and the Centre has to take a decision considering the political effects. It is purely under the purview of the external affairs ministry as they will take note of our diplomatic ties,” he told DT Next.