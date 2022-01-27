Kanimozhi asks if RBI officials are above govt

Chennai :

Sharing the recent GO issued by Tamil Nadu government declaring Tamil Thai Vazhthu as the official invocation song of the State, she asked: “How can people who could not read and comprehend even a GO function as officials?” Highlighting the portion where the order insisted that people should rise from their seats when the song is played, she also asked if the RBI officials were above the State government.





CPM MP from Madurai and Sahitya Akademi award winner Su Venkatesan demanded action against the officials. Pointing out that the GO dated December 17, 2021, was applicable to all offices in the State, he wondered: “Is RBI Chennai not in Tamil Nadu? Take immediate action against those who refused to stand in RBI’s Republic Day event,” Venkatesan posted on social media, tagging the official twitter handles of Chief Minister MK Stalin, RBI and Chennai city police.





Tamil Thai Vazhthu had come into attention after the IIT Madras played a Sanskrit invocation song instead of the Tamil song at one of its functions. This had led to widespread condemnation from several leaders, including Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi. Following the incident, the State government issued the GO, which declared the song as the official invocation song of Tamil Nadu and released the protocol for playing it.