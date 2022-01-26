Tamil Thaai Vazhthu controversy: RBI staff's confrontation with media go viral

Chennai :

A video clip of Reserve Bank of India staff arguing with media personnel when questioned about not standing up for Tamil Thaai Vazthu at the Republic Day celebrations on RBI campus on Wednesday went viral.





The flag hoisting event was held around 8.30 am at the RBI's Chennai office on Rajaji Salai which was attended by the officials and staff members. When Tamil Thaai Vazthu was played at the event, none of them allegedly stoop up for the song against the State government's order dated December 17, 2021, declaring it as the State song.





The GO mandates that Tamil Thaai Vazthu should be played at the beginning of any event at the educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector enterprises and that everyone, except the differently abled and pregnant women, should stand up when the song is played.





In the viral video clip, the officers of RBI can be seen claiming that there is a court order declaring that it was not necessary to stand up for Tamil Thaai Vazhthu, for which the media personnel gave a retortion that there is a GO from the state government which states otherwise. The RBI staff left the spot stating it was not their intention to dishonour Tamil Thaai Vazhthu.





While the video clip circulated widely on social media, a senior police officer while addressing the media said that suitable action would be initiated if a formal complaint is lodged. The official also said that a legal would be sought on the issue.





However, For police, whose jurisdiction the RBI falls under, said that no complaint has been received on the incident yet.





The RBI staff was not available for their comment.