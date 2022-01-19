Mechanised boat owners seek withdrawal of Sunday lockdown

The fishermen association demanded the state to reconsider the Sunday lockdown as it affects the fishing by mechanised boats and a representation in this regard was sent to the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

File photo Thiruchirapalli : The executive committee meeting of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Peravai chaired by the General Secretary A Thajudeen was held in Thanjavur on Tuesday in which it was resolved that the Sunday lockdown has left the mechanised boats stay off shore as they are allowed by the officials to venture on Saturdays while other days are for country boat owners.