Chennai :

CPM seeks judicial probe into Ramnad youth’s death





CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Friday has sought a judicial probe into the death of Manikandan following alleged custodial torture at Keezhathooval police station near Mudukalathur in Ramanathapuram district.





In a statement, Balakrishnan said that Keezhathooval police stopped the motorcycle in which Manikandan and two of his friends were traveling on December 4. “Two of his friends ran away in fear, police nabbed Manikandan and attacked him on the spot and took him to the police station for further investigation where he was again beaten up. Police also foisted a false ganja possession case on them,” he said.





On December 4 evening, Manikandan’s mother and a relative took him from the station, he said, adding that in the early hours of December 5, he died vomiting blood.





“Manikandan who was healthy at the time of arrest by the police died the next day vomiting blood is shocking. When Manikandan’s parents inquired about it with Ramanathapuram SP, he did not give a proper reply and attributed his death to suicide or a snake bite. Moreover, the police claim of no excess raises serious doubts,” he added. “The government should give appropriate relief assistance to the family of Manikandan,” he said, urging to end police excess.