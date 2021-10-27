Eatery sealed for making food in toilet

Vellore :

The officials lead by designated officer Senthilkumar have been conducting surprise inspection of eateries in and around the busy Gandhi Road near CMC Hospital to ensure that only food prepared hygienically was sold to the public. On Tuesday, the team of three officials issued notices to two hotels in the area for not preparing food hygienically. When they inspected a north Indian eatery in Babu Rao Street, they were shocked to find eatery staff preparing food in the toilet. The food detected was destroyed immediately while the hotel was also sealed.







