500 kg of banned African catfish seized in Dindigul

Five hundred kilos of African catfish (Clarias gariepinus), an exotic fish, which has been banned for culture in India, have been seized in Dindigul in the early hours of Saturday.
Dindugal: Officials from Departments of Food Safety and Fisheries jointly conducted a surprise raid at the fish market at around 4 am, to check such illegal act. While testing the quality of fish, the team found huge quantities of African catfish, which is highly carnivorous and proves to be detrimental to the culture of local country species.
Hence, the culture and its market remains banned in India, sources said.
During the raid, the team also seized rotten fish to the tune of five hundred kilos.
According to K Sivarama Pandian, District Designated Officer, Food Safety Standards Act, Dindigul, out of 25 fish vending stalls in the market, seven vendors were fined Rs.2,000 each and all such rotten fish were destroyed in the decompost pit. On the seizure of African catfish, which could survive even sans water for certain period of time, the officer said the vendor was warned of stern action.
It’s priced Rs 80 a kilo and since its priced cheap, several consumers preferred to buy it. Moreover, such fishes are also available as fried item in bars, he said.
The Fisheries Department staff were asked to create awareness about consumption of healthy seafood and avoid eating such banned fish, which could cause serious health hazards, he said.
