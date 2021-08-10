WTO pressure behind Fisheries Bill, say fishermen

Chennai :

The primary concern of fishermen is the clauses such as huge fines imposed on the fishermen if they violate rules while fishing in Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the process of getting licenses for fishing, which they have been doing for centuries without any restrictions. However, now the fishermen and the analysts say that the Bill was drafted based on international pressure.





“Centre is hurriedly trying to pass the Bill in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament due to pressure from World Trade Organisation (WTO). Only if the Bill is passed to permit international companies to allow fishing in Indian waters, India will be eligible to receive the fisheries subsidy from WTO,” Jones Spartegus, an independent Marine researcher based in Thoothukudi, told DT Next.





According to National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF) chairperson Narendra R Patil, nowhere in the world there is definition given for fishing but the revised draft Bill has provided an ambiguous definition for fishing in which it has been mentioned that tracking fish is also mentioned as fishing but the problem here is many companies are tracking fishes through satellites from offshore, a question arise whether such tracking can be called as fishing.





K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said, “The Bill will pave way for entry of huge foreign fishing vessels and they will decide the cost of fishes. Common man will not be able to afford it as fishes will not be sold in fish markets but only in super markets as frozen food. He also demanded a resolution in the state Assembly against the Bill.





Fishermen from Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Puducherry participated.