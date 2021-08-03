Country boat fishermen besiege fisheries dept office

Country boat fishermen from Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district besieged the Fisheries Office on Monday demanding to initiate steps against twin trawling.

Thiruchirapalli : According to them, the fisheries officials have been hesitating to take steps against the mechanised boats which use the banned twin trawling nets which causes damage to the sea wealth. Since the officials had not initiated steps against those mechanised fishermen even after repeated requests, they called for a protest.



As per the decision, on Monday, the country boat fishermen from Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Ramanathapuram assembled in front of the Fisheries Department Office at Mallipattinam and staged a protest. They demanded action against the fishermen who use the twin trawling nets and urged the state government to remove the officials who support them.