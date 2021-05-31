No hike in ban relief disappoints fishermen, Oppn

Chennai :

“Former chief minister J Jayalalithaa increased the compensation for fishing ban period from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Before elections, Stalin promised to increase the compensation from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000, but announced the same Rs 5,000 as fishing ban period compensation. DMK never delivers what it promises,” said former fisheries minister D Jayakumar.





During the fishing ban period, fishermen are given Rs 5,000 per head for the entire ban period of nearly 61 days and there were continuous demands from the fishing community to increase the compensation.





“COVID-19 along with the recent cyclones have further toughened the lives of fishermen. The state should provide at least Rs 15,000 for ban period and to bring back the damaged boats,” said P Justin Antony, founder president, International Fishermen Development Trust.





Another concern for fishermen this year is the cyclones. “Due to the recent Cyclone Tauktae many of the Kanniyakumari fishermen are still struck in states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra and their boats have been damaged. The process of repairing boats is on and it will take another week to 10 days for their return which will coincide with the commencement of fishing ban period on western coast,” he said. He also said that if the ban period is postponed to June 15, fishermen will be able to return to their native places.





When asked about the demands, a Fisheries Department official, on request of anonymity, said that the decision to postpone fishing ban period cannot be taken by state as it should be taken by the Centre and jointly by other states in western coast. Regarding increase in relief, the announcement should be made by the CM, he added.