Fisheries minister meets kin of 9 missing fishermen

Nagapattinam :

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Tuesday visited the families of nine fishermen who went missing while fishing off the Kochi coast due to Cyclone Tauktae.





The fishermen, all belonging to Samnathanpettaiin Nagapattinam district, ventured into the sea from Kochi on April 29 and while returning in the early hours of May 14, were caught in the storm and went missing.





The Coast Guard and Indian Navy are engaged in search operations, and all possible efforts are being made to trace them, the minister said.





The minister also handed over Rs 50,000 to each family as financial assistance from the DMK party funds.