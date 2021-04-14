Four-member panel to oversee SOPs at schools

Chennai :

Though the schools were opened for State board students studying in Class 10 and Class 12 from January 19 this year, it was shut for Class 10 after declaring all-pass. However, as the board exams are considered to be important for pursuing higher studies, the schools were opened for Class 12.





The newly-constituted panel comprises of S Jayandhi, Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, G Latha, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha, L Nirmal Raj, Chairman Teachers Recruitment Board, and S Amirtha Jothi, working on the Samagra Shiksha project.





School Education Department principal secretary Dheeraj Kumar said in an internal circular that the officials will visit all districts and monitor the implementation of SOPs at all schools.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said each official of the panel will lead a team of five authorities at the deputy-director level and travel to the districts assigned to them and carry out inspections.





“The government’s move to constitute a panel came against the backdrop of the increase in the number of coronavirus cases among students in several districts, despite schools being asked to strictly implement SOPs. We also received reports that many schools, especially in the southern districts, violate the norms,” he said.





The official said the team would also recommend strict action against schools not following guidelines issued by the government to ensure the safety of students and teachers.





“The team will also monitor preparations for the examination and would ensure that exam centres will not function in the containment zones,” he added.





The panel will also submit field reports to the officials concerned in the headquarters in Chennai till the board exams were conducted.