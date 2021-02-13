e-Kaiyoppam platform launched

Chennai :

The digitized execution would serve well particularly in the current pandemic situation, according to a release here on Friday. The state has witnessed rapid urbanisation of late and processes an extensive number of non-registrable contracts like Rent Agreements, Affidavits, Bank Guarantees, Power of Attorneys, etc. The e-Kaiyoppam platform aims to digitise all these contracts and facilitate all the parties to remotely stamp and sign these documents.





With e-Kaiyoppam, the parties, to a non-registrable contract, do not have to be physically present to sign or stamp the contract.





Equipped with NeSL’s e-Signing and e-Stamping features embedded within the e-Kaiyoppam platform, the parties can sign and stamp the contracts virtually anytime, from anywhere. For example, when executing a Rent Agreement, all the parties (lessor, lessee, and witnesses) can view the Rent Agreement online on the e-Kaiyoppam platform, e-Stamp it through the payment gateway and e-Sign the same using their Aadhaar-registered mobile number, without any intervention of a broker or staff of the Registrar’s office.