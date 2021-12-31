From Virat's captaincy row to Messi leaving 'home': 2021's eye-catching moments in sports arena

Chennai :

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the calendar for a second successive year, but popular sports served up a treat for the eyes during the period of 12 months. DT Next takes a look at what unfolded in cricket, football, tennis and Formula One in 2021.





Cricket













India : 2021 was one of the greatest years in Indian cricket’s Test history. The men’s team won on Australian soil for a second successive time, despite missing several key players at different junctures during the four-match series. A total of three Tamil Nadu players – Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Thangarasu Natarajan – was a part of the India squad that created history Down Under. Later in the year, the Virat Kohli-led side took an emphatic 2-1 lead against host England before the fifth and final Test was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.





India also posted home Test series wins over England and New Zealand. The team capped off the year on a high by breaching the Centurion Fortress on December 30. India registered a dominant 113-run victory over home team South Africa to clinch the series opener.





While performing well in bilateral series, India failed to create an impact at the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in England as Kohli’s team handed the Kiwis the maiden crown. India produced a disappointing performance at the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE to bow out in the first round.





India great Rahul Dravid replaced Ravi Shastri as the men’s team’s head coach after the latter’s tenure came to an end following the World T20.





Indian cricket was in the headlines for its off-field drama too. Experienced opener Rohit Sharma replaced Kohli as the captain of the ODI and T20I teams. While Kohli relinquished T20I captaincy a month before the T20 World Cup, he was sacked from ODI leadership by the five-member selection committee. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Kohli came up with contrasting statements post the developments, showing that all is not well within the Board.





The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be hosted in two phases – one in India and the other in the UAE – owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI was confident of holding the entire season in its usual window of April-May in India, but the coronavirus, whose spread was at its peak in the summer, had other ideas.





Following a COVID-19 outbreak in a few camps, the BCCI suspended the League in early May. The second phase was moved to the UAE in September and October, serving as a preparation for the T20 World Cup. After a poor run in 2020, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings roared back to form to clinch its fourth IPL crown.





CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring final at the Dubai International Stadium. With the IPL set to be a 10-team event from the 2022 edition, the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises were inducted into the League after delivering winning bids.













The Tamil Nadu men’s team enjoyed a successful year in the domestic circuit. It won back-to-back Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophies (in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season) while reaching the Vijay Hazare (50-over) Trophy final for the 2021-22 edition.





While Dinesh Karthik led Tamil Nadu all the way in SMAT 2020-21, Vijay Shankar guided the team to victory in the following edition. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, M Venkataramana replaced his former Tamil Nadu teammate D Vasu as the team’s head coach. Meanwhile, the senior women’s team did not fare well in any of the competitions.





The India women’s side hogged the limelight by delivering impressive Test performances in England and Australia. The Mithali Raj-led team played out a fighting draw in the one-off match against England and made it to the history books by playing its maiden Day/Night Test in Gold Coast.





The pink-ball match, which was disrupted by rain, ended in a draw. India ended Australia’s record winning streak of 26 victories with a positive result in the third and final ODI.





Around the world





Australia clinched its maiden Men’s T20 World Cup crown by beating Trans-Tasman rival New Zealand in the final in Dubai. Australia, which was led by Aaron Finch in the 2021 edition, became the sixth different nation to bag the T20 trophy and will be the defending champion when it hosts the event in 2022.





Title-winners





Men





World Test Championship: New Zealand





T20 World Cup: Australia





Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings





Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21: Tamil Nadu





Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Tamil Nadu





Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020-21: Mumbai





Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: Himachal Pradesh





Football





India : The India men’s national football team won the SAFF Championship for a record-extending eighth time by defeating Nepal in the 2021 summit clash in Male (Maldives) in October. India, which made a slow start to the five-team event, went all the way, courtesy of goals from skipper Sunil Chhetri, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Sahal Abdul Samad.





During the tournament, Chhetri went past Brazilian legend Pele’s international goal tally of 77. Meanwhile, India men (7 points) finished third behind Qatar (22 points) and Oman (18 points) in Group E of the World Cup and Asian Cup joint Qualifiers second round, failing to qualify for Qatar 2022 Third Round Qualifiers.





The India women’s national team did not have a good year in terms of results, winning just 3 of the 14 matches it played in 2021. The India women lost the remaining 11 fixtures, but one needs to keep in mind the quality of the opposition they faced. India, which is preparing for the AFC Asian Women’s Cup 2022 at home, came up against the likes of Brazil, Chile and Venezuela in a four-nation friendly tournament recently.





Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, tournament organiser Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), with assistance from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), successfully hosted the Indian Super League 2020-21 edition in a bio-secure environment in Goa.





Sergio Lobera-coached Mumbai City FC, backed by the City Football Group, clinched the double – League Winners Shield and ISL Trophy – while Chennaiyin FC finished eighth in the standings under the management of Csaba Laszlo. For a second consecutive season, the ISL is being held in a bubble in the state of Goa.





An Indian club – FC Goa – made its debut in the tournament proper of the prestigious AFC Champions League. Goa delivered a creditable show against higher-ranked rivals (Persepolis, Al Wahda and Al Rayyan) to finish third in its group (E). Goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh was named in the AFC CL ‘Team of the Season’ for his eye-catching performances in the group stage. It is to be recalled that Goa had qualified for the continental competition by bagging the League Winners Shield in ISL 2019-20.





Gokulam Kerala FC came up trumps in the I-League, thus sealing a spot in the next edition of the AFC Cup. Reigning Indian Women’s League champion Gokulam Kerala FC participated at the AFC Pilot Women’s Club Championship in Amman (Jordan), the first for an Indian club.





Around the world - EURO 2020 and Copa America





The European Championship 2020, which was delayed by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, was hosted in 11 countries in front of packed stadiums. Italy, one of the co-hosts of the tournament, defeated England on penalties in the final at Wembley to bag the top honours. Argentina clinched a record-equalling 15th Copa America trophy by defeating competition host Brazil in the title decider.





The win was of huge significance as Lionel Messi won his first major title in national colours. It was also Argentina’s first major crown in a period of 28 years. Messi then grabbed the headlines in the club football’s summer transfer window by leaving his ‘home’ Barcelona to join French giant Paris Saint Germain as a free agent.













European leagues and Champions League





Heavyweights continued to dominate most of the top-5 European leagues, but it wasn’t the case in France. Lille stunned second-placed Paris Saint Germain to win its first Ligue 1 title in 10 years. Inter Milan, under Antonio Conte, ended Juventus’ nine-year reign as Italian champion in Serie A while Manchester City clinched the English Premier League for the third time in four years under Pep Guardiola.





Bayern Munich ran away with the league to earn its ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown, with Atletico Madrid pipping arch-rival Real Madrid to the La Liga title in Spain. In an all-English Champions League final, Chelsea edged out Manchester City to win the top prize.





Title-winners





SAFF Championship: India





European Championship: Italy





Copa America: Argentina





Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC (won both shield and trophy)





English Premier League: Manchester City





La Liga: Atletico Madrid





Bundesliga: Bayern Munich





Serie A: Inter Milan





Ligue 1: Lille





Tennis





Around the world - There was plenty of action both on and off the field in the tennis world. In a year where men’s singles legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal missed a chunk of the action due to injuries, their rival Novak Djokovic reigned supreme.





The Serb clinched the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon titles, but couldn’t complete the ‘Calendar Slam’ as he went down to Russian Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. The 34-year-old’s season was filled with a lot of highs. Djokovic got the better of ‘King of Clay’ Nadal in an epic French Open semi-final and later equalled the record for most men’s Grand Slam title wins.





There is currently a three-way battle between Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who boast of 20 trophies each. Meanwhile, the Serb also became the first man in the Open era to win each of the four Slams at least twice. Djokovic also ended the year as the World No.1 for a record seventh time. Germany’s Alexander Zverev also impressed, winning the gold medal at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games as well as the ATP Finals.









Novak Djokovic





In the women’s game, Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu burst onto the scene at the US Open. Raducanu bagged her maiden Slam crown by defeating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in the summit contest. The legendary Serena Williams, who is chasing a record 24th Slam crown, missed the second half of the year, having retired from her Wimbledon first-round match with a hamstring injury.





Japanese sensation Naomi Osaka began 2021 on a bright note by emerging victorious at the Australian Open. However, she pulled out midway through the French Open before opting out of Wimbledon to concentrate on her mental well-being. Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic clinched her maiden Slam title at the French Open while Ashleigh Barty of Australia went the distance at Wimbledon. At Tokyo 2020, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland came up trumps.





India





India suffered a 1-3 defeat to host Finland in the Davis Cup World Group I tie, despite heading into the contest as the favourite. Sania Mirza paired up with China’s Shuai Zhang in women’s doubles to finish on top of the podium at the Ostrava Open in September.





Title-winners





Men (singles)





Australian Open: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)





French Open: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)





Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)





US Open: Daniil Medvedev (Russia)





Olympic Games: Alexander Zverev (Germany)





ATP Finals: Alexander Zverev (Germany)





Women (singles)





Australian Open: Naomi Osaka (Japan)





French Open: Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic)





Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty (Australia)





US Open: Emma Raducanu (Great Britain)





Olympic Games: Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)





WTA Finals: Garbine Muguruza (Spain)





Formula One World Championship





The 2021 F1 World Championship served up a nail-biting finale, in which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen emerged triumphant. The 24-year-old Verstappen won the season-ending and title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP in controversial fashion to become the first Dutchman to bag the trophy.





Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton had to settle for the second spot in the overall scheme of things, missing his eighth F1 crown by a whisker. Verstappen (395.5 points) won a total of 10 races as opposed to Hamilton’s 8 (387.5 points), with Valtteri Bottas (226 points) of Mercedes completing the podium. Meanwhile, Mercedes clinched the Constructors’ Championship for an eighth successive season.





While his season ended on a bitter note, Great Britain icon Hamilton had something to savour as he became the first driver to rack up 100 F1 career victories, at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September. It is to be noted that several races were postponed or cancelled because of the pandemic.





Race-winners













Bahrain: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Emilia Romagna: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Portugal: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Spain: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Monaco: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Azerbaijan: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)





France: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Styria: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Austria: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Great Britain: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Hungary: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)





Belgium: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Netherlands: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Italy: Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)





Russia: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Turkey: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)





United States: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Mexico: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)





Brazil: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Qatar: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Saudi Arabia: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)





Abu Dhabi: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)