Atletico seals Round-of-16 spot with win over Porto

Atletico Madrid secured a crucial 3-1 win at Porto on Wednesday to qualify for the Champions League Round-of-16 from Group B. Atletico (7 points) finished second behind Liverpool (18 points), which came from a goal down to defeat AC Milan 2-1.

Image credit: AP Porto : RESULTS (SELECTED ONLY): Porto 1 (S Oliveira 90+6(P)) lost to Atletico Madrid 3 (A Griezmann 56, A Correa 90, Rodrigo De Paul 90+2); AC Milan 1 (F Tomori 28) lost to Liverpool 2 (M Salah 36, D Origi 55); Paris St Germain 4 (K Mbappe 2 & 7, L Messi 38 & 76(P)) bt Club Brugge 1 (M Rits 68); Real Madrid 2 (T Kroos 17, M Asensio 79) bt Inter Milan 0

Qualified for last-16 (from Group A, B, C & D): Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool, Atletico, Ajax, Sporting, Real Madrid and Inter