City qualifies with win: PSG, Real also in

PSG also advanced to the last-16, thanks to RB Leipzig’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge, but the loss highlighted that the French heavyweight is yet to find an effective way to harness its star-studded attack. Meanwhile, Spanish giant Real Madrid booked a berth in the knockout stages with a match to spare after strolling to a 3-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol in Group D.





Italian champion Inter Milan also qualified from the group following a 2-0 triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk. Sporting Lisbon beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 in Group C to clinch its spot in the Round-of-16 for the first time in 13 years and eliminate the Germans from the competition.





RESULTS:Group A: Manchester City 2 (R Sterling 63, G Jesus 76) bt Paris St Germain 1 (K Mbappe 50); Club Brugge 0 lost to RB Leipzig 5 (C Nkunku 12 & 90+3, E Forsberg 17(P) & 45+1, A Silva 26)





Group B: Liverpool 2 (Thiago 52, M Salah 70) bt Porto 0; Atletico Madrid 0 lost to AC Milan 1 (J Messias 87)





Group C: Sporting Lisbon 3 (P Goncalves 30 & 39, P Porro 81) bt Borussia Dortmund 1 (D Malen 90+3); Besiktas 1 (R Ghezzal 22(P)) lost to Ajax 2 (S Haller 54 & 69)





Group D: Sheriff Tiraspol 0 lost to Real Madrid 3 (D Alaba 30, T Kroos 45+1, K Benzema 55); Inter Milan 2 (E Dzeko 61 & 67) bt Shakhtar Donetsk 0