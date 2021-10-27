Dravid applies for head coach’s post

New Delhi :

With Dravid, the current head of the National Cricket Academy, applying, the job for the Cricket Advisory Committee becomes easier as there aren’t any other big names in the fray. Also, it is reliably learnt that he is the first and only choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Board secretary Jay Shah.





“Yes, Rahul formally applied on Tuesday as it was the deadline day. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach Abhay Sharma, has already applied. His application was just a formality,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.





Laxman could be in fray for NCA job





India batting great VVS Laxman could again be back in the fray to head the NCA in case the post falls vacant in the coming days.





It is learnt that Laxman might not continue as the mentor of IPL side Sunrisers Hyderbad and in case, he is selected, would also have to leave his media commitments, including commentary and writing columns. Laxman was reluctant to take up the NCA director of cricket offer, but the BCCI is set to approach him again.



