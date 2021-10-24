Mount stars as table-topper Chelsea crushes Norwich

London :

Mount opened Chelsea’s account when he sent the ball low into the net after a layoff from Jorginho in a move started down the left by Callum Hudson-Odoi.





The 20-year-old Hudson-Odoi earned his own reward 11 minutes later as he latched on to a pin-point through ball from Mateo Kovacic and held his nerve to fire home past Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul.





A third Chelsea academy product got on the scoresheet three minutes before half-time when Mount slid the ball into the path of right wing-back Reece James, who produced a delicious chip over the advancing Krul.





It took 12 minutes of the second half for Chelsea to score again as left wing-back Ben Chilwell sent a Kovacic pass across the face of the goal and into the back of the net.





Norwich, which has failed to win a match this season and has scored just two goals, was in disarray. It suffered the indignity of an own goal from Max Aarons in the 62nd minute and a sending off for Ben Gibson two minutes later.





Krul saved a penalty from Mount late in the game but VAR showed he had moved off his line and when the kick was retaken in the 85th minute, the Chelsea taker made no mistake. Mount capped off a fine performance with a tap in from a Ruben Loftus-Cheek pass in the 91st minute. On Friday, Arsenal defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at home.