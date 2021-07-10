Chennaiyin FC appoint Bozidar Bandovic as head coach

Chennai :

The 51-year-old will take charge of the club on a one-year contract. "I am delighted to join the Chennaiyin family. I am ready and I cannot wait to start! After our conversations, I realised that this club is very special. I was very impressed," said the new head coach in an official statement.





Bandovic's most recent stint, at Buriram United, boasts of successive Thai League titles (2016-17 & 2017-18) and a Thai League Manager of the Year award in 2017-18. His consecutive championship-winning seasons saw the club first establish, and then break their own record for most points secured in Thai League history. Under Bandovic, Buriram United's 2017-18 league winning campaign was furthered by their progression to the round-of-16 of the AFC Champions League, a semi-final finish in the Thai League Cup and an appearance in the final of the Thai FA Cup.





The following season (2019-20), the coach from Montenegro led the club to triumph in the Thai Champions Cup and also managed to reach the final of the Thai League Cup, only to be undone in the penalty shootout. His stint with Buriram United ended with 86 wins, 22 draws and 23 losses in the 131 matches in charge. "We are absolutely delighted to have someone like Bozidar Bandovic take up the mantle of head coach. What he has achieved in Thailand is a testament to his capabilities and we expect him to show similar efficiency in India," Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said.





Bondovic also served as head coach of Olympiacos FC for a short period, having spent his time with the Greek giants in various roles, including, Head of Analysis for former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde and as an assistant coach the season after. "At Chennaiyin, I want us to be a team that knows what to do in different tactical situations while attacking, defending, and transitioning. My target is to improve the team and the players tactically and individually. I did watch many games from last year and we will first evaluate and complete the team. Of course, I need more time to train the players to know them better," said the former Yugoslavian national team youth player.