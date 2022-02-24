Two unidentified men attack journalist in Puducherry

Puducherry :

T. Udayanarayanan, founder of a Puducherry-based Tamil daily, was returning home after a few assignments on Wednesday night on his two-wheeler, when two men on a motorbike hit his vehicle from behind and he fell down. The men grabbed him by hand and hit him on his face and head and threatened him with dire consequences.





The assaulters left the place after which a bleeding Udayanarayanan called his son and got himself admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH&PGI).





However, Udayanarayanan told the police that he could not identify the culprits.





The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.





The Journalist Union of Puducherry protested against the attack on Udayanarayanan and called upon the police and Home Minister A. Namassivayam to immediately arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.