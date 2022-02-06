Sun, Feb 06, 2022

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Published: Feb 06,202210:04 AM by Online Desk

Lata Mangeshkar, India's iconic singer, had tested positive for Covid in early January and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Chennai:
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92 in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

She had been on the ventilator for several weeks before being taken off on January 28 due to signs of improvement.

Several politicians, sportspersons, Bollywood and television stars paid their heartfelt condolences on social media.

