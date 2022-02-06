Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

Chennai :

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 92 in Mumbai on Sunday morning.





Lata Mangeshkar, India's iconic singer, had tested positive for Covid in early January and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.





She had been on the ventilator for several weeks before being taken off on January 28 due to signs of improvement.





Several politicians, sportspersons, Bollywood and television stars paid their heartfelt condolences on social media.